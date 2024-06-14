How Wolves’ stars rated over the 2023/24 season

We have looked back on our marks throughout the season and given each player an average score.

The Express & Star gave ratings for all 45 games and only those who got marks for at least 22 games were included, meaning Santi Bueno, Hugo Bueno and Boubacar Traore just missed out.

Pedro Neto - 7.14

Although the winger only started 18 Premier League games due to two serious hamstring injuries, he was excellent when he played.

Often the catalyst for Wolves' good attacking moves, Neto was in magnificent form and it is a huge shame that injuries halted him.

The fact that he only started 18 games and performed so well will have had an impact on his average score coming in as the best from the Wolves squad.

Matheus Cunha - 6.71

A total of 14 goals and eight assists in all competitions means Cunha had a brilliant campaign and easily the best season of his career to date.

It is no surprise to see the £43million attacker high on this list.

Mario Lemina - 6.62

Voted the supporters' player of the season, Lemina was always going to have a good average score after an impressive season.

He did fizzle out towards the end of the campaign, however, meaning he would have finished higher had he kept up his consistency.

Nelson Semedo - 6.61

Voted the players' player of the season, Semedo was also expected to come in high on this list after his best season in a Wolves shirt.

He was a beacon of consistency throughout 2023/24 and deserves credit for his performances.

Max Kilman - 6.51