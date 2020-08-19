Wolves going for home comforts ahead of new season

The club have reaped the benefits of several foreign training camps during Nuno Espirito Santo’s tenure but will not be doing so this summer because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Currently on a well-earned break after a 2019/20 campaign which lasted 383 days, Nuno’s stars are reporting back for training on Tuesday, September 1 – ahead of the top-flight term starting on the weekend of Saturday, September 12.

And Compton will be where the players are put through their paces.

Wolves’ preference in recent years has been to have a change of scenery to get ready for a fresh campaign.

Just after Nuno’s arrival in 2017, the Portuguese took the squad to Austria for a gruelling nine days of double training sessions.

They went to Switzerland the following year, winning the Urhencup.

Last summer, of course, Wolves went to China and lifted the Asia Trophy while significantly boosting their profile in club owners Fosun’s homeland.

The club have also taken several mid-season trips to Marbella for training and team-bonding purposes over the past few years.

Advertising

An idea for this summer, too, was to head to the United States – setting up a potential friendly with Raul Jimenez’s former team Club America in Texas – before the coronavirus outbreak drastically changed things.

Now, though, Wolves will take a similar course of action to what they did before 2019/20 restarted a couple of months back.

Then, Nuno’s side went up against Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Birmingham in low-key training matches and are considering playing one or two practice games once again.