Nuno proud of 'special' Wolves team ahead of Europa League quarter-final

Having started out in the Europa League more than a year ago, they are aiming to beat the decorated Spanish outfit in the quarter-finals in Germany.

And Nuno said on his players' efforts to get to this point: "They're resilient, strong characters.

"They know that football has both good moments and bad moments, and it is about how you react to them.

"It's about how you deal with your daily tasks, and there hasn't been a day where our players haven't been committed to improving and becoming better.

"This is the special factor about this group. It is a special group of players, no doubt about it."

Nuno will be without Jonny Castro Otto because of injury and Daniel Podence due to suspension.

But the determined boss added on his group ahead of the big game in Duisburg: "We've been able to take care of each other really well, with the help of all the medical staff.

"The respect we have for each other is huge. It can never stop."