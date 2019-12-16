Wolves draw Spanish side Espanyol in Europa League knockout stages

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host the Spanish side on Thursday February 20.

The second leg be staged a week later at the La Liga side's Estadi Cornellà-El Prat home base on February 27.

Nuno's men had to settle for second in Group K after Braga pipped them to top spot last week.

That left them in the unseeded section of the draw for the last 32 and they will now face Group H winners Espanyol in a two-legged battle to reach the final 16.