Wolves draw Spanish side Espanyol in Europa League knockout stages
Wolves will face Espanyol in the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host the Spanish side on Thursday February 20.
The second leg be staged a week later at the La Liga side's Estadi Cornellà-El Prat home base on February 27.
Nuno's men had to settle for second in Group K after Braga pipped them to top spot last week.
That left them in the unseeded section of the draw for the last 32 and they will now face Group H winners Espanyol in a two-legged battle to reach the final 16.
