Menu

Advertising

Wolves draw Spanish side Espanyol in Europa League knockout stages

By Rosie Swarbrick | Wolves | Published: | Last Updated:

Wolves will face Espanyol in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host the Spanish side on Thursday February 20.

The second leg be staged a week later at the La Liga side's Estadi Cornellà-El Prat home base on February 27.

Nuno's men had to settle for second in Group K after Braga pipped them to top spot last week.

That left them in the unseeded section of the draw for the last 32 and they will now face Group H winners Espanyol in a two-legged battle to reach the final 16.

Wolves Football Sport
Rosie Swarbrick

By Rosie Swarbrick
@rosieswarb

Wolves correspondent for the Express & Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News