Wolves chief Kevin Thelwell wary of Espanyol Europa League draw

Espanyol are at the foot of Spain’s top tier, but finished top of Group H to secure a two-legged clash with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the last 32.

And Thelwell says Wolves must be wary.

Speaking after Monday’s draw, he said: “We understand their league form has not been as good.

“But they have some very good players and they are winners of their group, so again I’m sure they will be very committed to getting towards the last 16.

“There are no easy games at this level.”

But Thelwell stressed Wolves are also keen to extend their European adventure.

Wolves welcome the Spanish side to Molineux on Thursday February 20, with the second leg set to be staged a week later at the La Liga side’s RCDE Stadium on February 27.

And Thelwell believes being at home in the second leg is an advantage.

He said: “We are in the last 32 and we are already so committed to the Europa League and doing well in it that it will be a very difficult game. Espanyol having the opportunity to be at home in the second leg will make it even more difficult.”

Wolves’ last Europa League campaign was in the 1980/81 season.

And Thelwell revealed it has taken time to adapt to fighting on both fronts, with Wolves now eighth in the Premier League.

He said: “I think we have been really pleased with the way we have been playing. We found it slightly difficult to adapt. It is our first time in the Europa League for a very long time.

“I think we have come to terms with balancing the Europa League and Premier League so of course we will be confident about trying to do well.”