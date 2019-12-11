Wolves striker Jimenez hungry for more in 2020

The striker helped Mexico lift the Gold Cup in the summer and has netted 26 goals for Wolves so far this calender year.

His 15 goals this term have propelled Wolves to sixth and the last 32 of the Europa League, but he wants more trophies and goals in 2020.

He told Spanish news outlet Marca: “I have done very well in the Wolves and in the National Team, with the Gold Cup. I am very happy, it was the best year of my career, but I want more.”

The Mexican hot-shot turned a season long loan deal from Portuguese side Benfica into a permanent switch to Molineux in the summer.

And Jimenez credits boss Nuno Espirito’s use of him as a number nine starter for his current form.

He told Marca: “Wolves have given me the opportunity to be a ‘nine’ starter and I’m taking advantage of it in a good way.

“It was what I needed since I arrived in Europe. I’ve had great performances and I’m on par with goals with many world top strikers.”

The forward has also racked up the assists this term.

And he says his passing play is something he has worked on with the Wolves boss.

He said: “It is something that I have been perfecting, I get more involved in collective football. I know that the striker has to be there to make goals but if he can also help the team create spaces, to take that last pass so that a teammate can finish the goal.

“It is good to know that you can count on a ‘nine’ who is not only in the area and wants to make all the goals.”

Jimenez will not feature in Wolves’ final Europa League group game against Besiktas on Thursday night due to suspension.

And boss Nuno is expected to ring the changes.

That will give interim under-23 boss Mark Kennedy’s youngsters a chance to shine at Molineux once again.

Development squad youngsters Owen Otasowie, Taylor Perry, Andreas Sondergaard, Oskar Buur Rasmussen, Lewis Richards, Luke Cundle and Chem Campbell have all jetted off with the first team to Marbella.

And as they prepare to return today and battle for a spot on Thursday, Kennedy stressed the importance of psychology in modern coaching.

He said: “I don’t know Wayne Rooney but I bet when he was 18 he’d have walked onto that pitch and thought, ‘I’m the man, and now I’m going to show you I’m the man’.

“That is not a lot of young kids’ personality.

“All we can do is help. We have a really lovely psychologist who works with us. I think it’s a huge part of modern day football now. Equally as important as the tactical side, your in possession coach, your out of possession coach - psychology is a huge part.”

The 43-year-old, who played for Wolves from 2001-06, has drawn from his own experiences as a footballer in his quest to aid the youngsters make a successful step up.

He said: “I never had a psychologist and I’m a huge, huge advocate. It can really add so much to your game.

“It’s like anything in life, whatever you do, everyone needs a little bit of help.”

“I remember being a player myself at Wolves when I hated football.

“I was playing in the Premier League, I was on lots of money, I was a good player in a good team, and I didn’t want to come in and train every day.

“You see the big clock on the stand? I used to come out and split the game up into 15 minute sections. Three O’Clock - can I get to quarter past three?”