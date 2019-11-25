Wolves skipper Conor Coady thrilled to be on Raul Jimenez's side

Jimenez jetted back from international duty with Mexico in South America to net his 14th goal of the season in gold and black against Bournemouth.

That helped clinch a 2-1 victory and centre-half Coady is thrilled is to be in the same colours as the in-form hot-shot.

He said: "I'm glad I don't have to mark him, I'm glad he's on my team.

"He is a sensational footballer, we were training on Friday and he does things in training you just do not expect people to do.

"He just hears a shout and can find people or score goals from unbelievable positions.

"He's a sensational footballer."

Jimenez had a 12-hour flight back from South America before Saturday's trip to the South coast.

The forward was given the last international break off due to his workload and Coady said he was concerned when he returned from that mini rest.

But as he made it eight in eight appearances for club and country on Saturday Coady saw a difference in this return.

He said: "It is stupid, it is absolutely crazy the amount of travelling he does.

"He goes and plays, never moans, he does everything right.

"After the last international break he came back and looked knackered, he looked tired and we worry.

"But this one he has come back all bubbly and you could see he was looking forward to getting back in the Premier League.

"You could see that on Saturday with the way he moved, harries, chases people down and brings so much to this football club.

"It is a pleasure to have him here it really it is."

Jimenez's goal gave Wolves a 2-0 lead as they built on Joao Moutinho's 21st-minute opener.

Simon Francis was sent off for Bournemouth in the 37th minute for a second foul on Diogo Jota but Wolves would concede in the second half.

The Cherries' Steve Cook nodded home a Nathan Ake corner and Coady wants his men to learn from that.

Coady said: "I thought first-half we were outstanding, we played how we want to play.

"The first half is a reference for how we need to move forward, how we want to play.

"To come to a place like this, beat the press and play around them was brilliant.

"They are a good side, we said when they went down to 10-men that that is when it would be hard.

"It proved to be the case but we dug in. "But look at the second half, we conceded from a set-piece, that is not like us and we have to learn.

"We have to learn but that is what is good about this group, we want to learn as much as possible and make sure we put things right."