Player ratings: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2

Rui Patricio 9

A world-class operator who Wolves are lucky to have in goal. That save from Nathan Ake was instinctive and clinched the three points. He is a calming influence and that cool, leadership demeanour was key as Wolves absorbed some late pressure.

Leander Dendoncker 8

He’s grown into this central defensive role and looks like he has been playing there all season. A few risky challenges, but he is keen to get on the ball and play out from the back. It is good to see him developing a relationship with Doherty and Traore on that right flank.

Conor Coady 9

That block from the rebound of Nathan Ake’s effort helped Wolves to three points. A number of crucial interceptions in the first-half too.

Another real captain’s shift, he has stepped up a gear in the absence of Boly and helped calm the side when Bournemouth asked more questions late on.

Romain Saiss 8

Calm, cool and collected under pressure late on. He’s built up a fine understanding with Coady and Dendoncker, but a shame he will now miss the Sheffield United game due to picking up his fifth yellow card after fouling Lewis Cook just minutes into this clash.

Matt Doherty 8

His relationship with Traore continues to blossom on that right flank but he should have hit the target with his chance in the first 45. Impressive first half, but like many of the returning internationals, a quieter second half though.

Ruben Neves 8

Outshone by his midfield partner Joao Moutinho, but still a decent shift. A quieter second half and he ended up dropping back into a deeper role than we have seen in recent weeks. Understandable as Moutinho pushed forward.

Joao Moutinho 9

A world-class performance on a day that saw him commit his long-term future to the club. Bournemouth could not compete with him in the middle of the park in the first half. His free-kick ingenuity is breathtaking, but Wolves need to find more end product from his corners.

Jonny 8

Another good performance on that left flank. Got forward to aid Jota in the first half, but more of a defensive role in the second half. Lost his man Steve Cook on the corner for the Bournemouth goal, so his marking needs to improve. Other than that he looked solid.

Adama Traore 9

New hair, same old Adama. Bournemouth altered their game plan to try and handle him, but he still commanded that right wing in the first half. He’s building up a near telepathic relationship with Jimenez and Doherty, though he can improve defensively.

Raul Jimenez 9

You could not tell at all that he had travelled halfway across the world just before this fixture. A world-class operator, a goal machine, who sets the precedent with his work-rate and positioning. Will be disappointed he didn’t have two goals though after his header went wide.

Diogo Jota 8

Returned from his Portugal exploits full of confidence. Made his mark on that left flank and targeted Francis early doors. He was thwarted by the officials in the second 45, but wanted too many touches when sent through on goal by Moutinho. Should have scored.

Subs: Ruben Vinagre on for Jota, 88, 7.