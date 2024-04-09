The New Saints making memories during their unbeaten run

Saints extended their league record for the campaign to 27 wins and two draws from 29 matches with Friday’s 7-1 victory over Caernarfon Town at Park Hall.

It proved to be a memorable night for Alfie Clark as he was introduced as a substitute, replacing Jordan Marshall, just past the hour to make his senior TNS debut.

Having progressed through the ranks at the club, Alfie was handed the chance by head coach Craig Harrison to join his brother Ben, a goalscoring midfield player, on the pitch for the league champions.

Reflecting on the evening, Clark said: “I thought the team played well to be fair and obviously nice to make my debut.”

Asked if it was the highlight of his career so far, Clark, a defender, responded: “Yes, definitely. Obviously, playing alongside my brother as well, it’s a really good feeling, obviously experience, so hopefully I can just go from there and carry on.”

Ben, his brother, is a first-team regular for TNS and was on target against Caernarfon in the first half before Alfie came off the bench to join him in the side after the interval. “He’s been someone to look up to in a way,” he added. “Obviously, pushed me on to get better and better really.”

As for his future ambitions, Clark said: “Just keep playing really, keep getting better and better, and hopefully keep playing more for TNS.”

Third-placed Bala, tonight’s visitors to Park Hall, have joined champions Saints, who are 25 points clear at the top of the table, in qualifying for European football next season.

The Maes Tegid side secured their place in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round after a 1-1 draw with Newtown on Friday night.