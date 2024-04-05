The New Saints want to end the season as the invincibles says Declan McManus

Saints wrapped up a record-extending 16th JD Cymru Premier title early last month.

They are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand on second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads. Saints have won 26 and drawn the other two of their 28 league games so far this season, scoring 99 league goals in the process and conceding just 16.

Caernarfon head to Oswestry this evening as the division’s fourth-placed side.

“Every game’s important,” said McManus, who led the way with a hat-trick as Saints beat Cardiff Metropolitan University 6-2 in the JD Welsh Cup semi-final last weekend. “I know the league’s won, but we want to go the full season unbeaten – and that’s our aim.”

Head coach Craig Harrison welcomes the fact that Saints will be back in familiar surroundings tonight after playing their last four matches away from Park Hall.

Harrison said: “There’s four league games left. We’ve got three at home and one away, which is nice. We’ve done a lot of travelling lately, obviously in the Challenge Cup, in the Welsh Cup, the last round with Briton Ferry, and obviously the neutral ground at Newtown (for the semi-final), so it will be nice on Friday night.

“Friday and Tuesday, we’ve got Caernarfon and then Bala, so now we’re really pleased about that.”

Saints emerged 8-1 winners, helped by a hat-trick from Brad Young, the last time they faced Caernarfon, tonight’s opponents, at The Oval in February.