Unbeaten Saints not ready to take foot off the gas

Saints celebrated winning the title for a record-extending 16th time when they swept aside Cardiff Metropolitan University 4-0 last weekend. That result lifted them 20 points clear of second-placed Nomads with six league matches still to play this season.

Saints remain unbeaten in the league throughout the campaign with a record of 24 victories and two draws from their 26 matches.

They are also currently enjoying a winning run of 24 games in all competitions as they stay on course to complete a momentous quadruple this season.

Saints face Airdrieonians in the SPFL Trust Trophy final later this month, while the Park Hall side also have a JD Welsh Cup semi- final against Cardiff Metropolitan University to look forward to.

But the focus of everyone connected with TNS is firmly on tonight’s meeting with Connah’s Quay.

Looking ahead to the match against Nomads, Harrison said: “I know that group of players well, I know the staff there well, I know the football club well.

“It’s a football club that will be desperate in wanting to beat us.

“They’ll be wanting to take that unbeaten run away from us without a shadow of a doubt, and it’s built on a competitive edge.

“We cannot take things lightly.

“We’ve got to go there and we’ve got to make sure that we’re fully on it.

“We’re focused, we’re ready, we’re prepared properly, which we will do.

“We’ve had the opportunity to see them a couple of times live, see the stuff on Wyscout.

“They know us, we know them, so, yes, it’s one of them.

“If we go there and think we’re just going to turn up and win, then we’ll get found out and it won’t be a good day.

“Then, obviously, the repercussions of that, of people that do think they’re going to turn up and win, then they’ll find themselves out of the team.”

Saints emerged 4-0 winners the last time they played an away match against Connah’s Quay on December 31.