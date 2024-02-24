Brad Young is targeting 30 goals for The New Saints

Having spent time with Albion’s academy and then moving on to Villa, the forward has excelled in the Cymru Premier since joining TNS last September.

Now, he has more than 30 goals in his sights as the club target more silverware. Young said: “I’m over the moon. I’ve come here, done well and I want to do better obviously, there’s always room to improve.

“I want to win titles and score goals. I’ve hit the ground running but I can do a lot better and I know that. I’m still a young lad, so winning trophies and scoring goals at this age will be good for me further in the future. I want 30-plus goals in all competitions. I want the golden boot. I’m greedy, we want to win everything.

“The gaffer wants us to hit over 100 goals, so I better start scoring my chances!”