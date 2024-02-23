The New Saints boss will make a late call on new-boy Olosunde

Saints announced the signing of Olosunde last week, with the right-back joining the club after spells with Manchester United, Rotherham United and Preston North End.

Olosunde helped Rotherham gain promotion to League One in 2020 and played regularly for the Yorkshire club in the Championship the following season.

The 25-year-old made his senior debut for the USA against Bolivia in 2018.

Harrison is delighted to have added Olosunde to his squad as Saints, 17 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, prepare for this evening’s trip to sixth-placed Caernarfon. Head coach Harrison said: “I know I was quoted saying that we are always looking to strengthen the squad, we are always looking to strengthen the competition, so I think Matthew certainly does that.

“He’s got good experience, he’s a good age, he’s played a really good level.

“Obviously, unfortunately, he’s been out of a team environment for a few months, so he’s going to take a bit of time to catch up with the rest of the boys. But he’s been in training now a week and a half and we’re trying to get his fitness up there as quick as possible to get him involved with games as quick as possible.

“It’s a fantastic signing for the club. He gives us more strength in depth and more experience to push us more in training for competition, so it’s really good.

“Matthew’s trained really well and will hopefully be involved on Friday. Let’s see how he is, how his fitness is.

“He’s only been with us for nearly two weeks - it will be two weeks at the end of this week - so it might be a bit too early for him on Friday, but we’d like to get him in and get him up and running as quick as possible.”

Saints extended their winning run in all competitions to 22 games with last Friday’s 5-1 JD Welsh Cup victory at Briton Ferry Llansawel, with the Park Hall side now unbeaten in their last 37 matches.

Saints last faced Caernarfon, tonight’s hosts, on Boxing Day, when they hit back from a goal down at half time to win 2-1.