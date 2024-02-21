TNS chief hails £6m Cymru Premier cash injection

The Football Association of Wales have announced new investment of £6million into the Cymru Premier, making it the largest ever single investment into the Welsh top flight.

Harris now hopes the move will allow TNS and their rivals to go from strength to strength.

He said: “The recent news on six million pounds of funding being injected into the Welsh game by the FAW is highly encouraging to hear. Any investment that helps grow the infrastructure for clubs is vitally important to help continue to move the domestic game to the next level. We look forward to hearing further details from the FAW on how this funding will be invested to help supporting the overall growth of the game in Wales.

“It is crucial for Welsh clubs to flourish on the European stage. This ultimately helps build the reputation, commercial viability and audience for our domestic league, so we hope this funding will allow both The New Saints and other clubs in Wales continue to grow and proudly represent the nation in elite competition. Investment is growing across many of Europe’s domestic leagues, so it’s vital that we bridge the gap as much as possible in order for Welsh teams to be as competitive as possible both in our own domestic league and against clubs from nations across the continent.

“As a club, The New Saints have continuously invested to ensure we continue to grow on and off the pitch, from our men’s senior team down to a Category A Academy structure to create a pathway of talent in Wales for generations to come, to investing in world class facilities that match those we compete with in Europe each season. This all ultimately has the end goal of The New Saints continuing to be the catalyst to grow Welsh football and competing at the highest possible level in European competition.”