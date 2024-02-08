TNS denied 'World Record' achievement due to clerical error

The Cymru Premier Division side believed they had matched their previous record for the most number of consecutive wins when they beat Newtown 3-0 on Tuesday.

They thought it was their 27th successive victory after the Guinness World Records told them that a penalty shootout win against East Fife in the Scottish Challenge Cup in October counted as a win.

However, the official recordkeepers subsequently admitted their mistake and ruled only victories after 90 minutes count.

Therefore, TNS's winning streak stands at 20 and they must win their next eight games to break the record they set in 2016.

A club statement read: "We are naturally disappointed to learn that our 27-game winning streak apparently no longer qualifies as equalling the world record.

"On February 6 Guinness World Records confirmed we had equalled the world record, and then on February 7 we were told there had apparently been a 'miscommunication' and that we have not now equalled the world record.

"As far as we are concerned a win is a win and so we have secured 27 wins back-to-back - a fabulous achievement by (manager) Craig (Harrison) and the team, and one deserving of recognition.

"We are in communication with Guinness World Records, and we are hopeful of a resolution that is a fair recognition of the club's remarkable achievement on the pitch."

TNS are 17 points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier Division and are aiming to break the record they set in 2015-16 in manager Harrison's first spell, when they surpassed the famous 1970s Ajax team.

The club had been gearing up for a shot at history, with manager Harrison carrying out interviews on Wednesday ahead of the possibly decisive game against Bala Town on Friday.

Harrison, a former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace midfielder, believes that it is an "unbelievable achievement" to win 27 games in a row, even if the Guinness World Records do not view it like that.

"I remember in the 2015-16 season that we broke it the first time and there was a lot more hype because we broke Ajax's record," he told PA before the news of the mix-up.

"I made a lot of it at the time for us not to be compared with that great Ajax team, with Johann Cruyff in. It's all relative but it is still a fantastic and unbelievable achievement at any level to win 27 games in a row.

"To break the record once is unbelievable, I said at the time it was probably a once-in-a-career opportunity to do that, so to maybe break it a second time, it's not really a fluke.

"I really thought no one would get near it again, it was such an achievement so for us to get the opportunity to do it again proves that the standards are set very, very high at this club. It will be an amazing achievement if we can do it."