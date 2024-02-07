The New Saints equal their own winning world record

They saw off Newtown 3-0 at Park Hall on Tuesday night to continue a streak that began back in September.

It took the home side just eight minutes to take the lead as Ben Clark found himself free in the box, and he slid the ball home past Andy Wycherley.

It was two on the half-hour-mark as Fumpa Mwandwe was judged to have taken down a Saints player in the box – with Declan McManus sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Aaron Williams went close to an equaliser from range at the end of the first half, and it was Newtown – with former TNS boss Scott Ruscoe in charge for the first time – who were on top early in the second period.

They had a half-shout for a penalty turned away before Ryan Sears blazed over the bar.

And the game was then put beyond all doubt on the hour-mark, as the Robins failed to play a high offside line, leaving McManus to run clear and round a a helpless Wycherley, before stroking the ball into an empty net.