TNS boss wants help in glory hunt

The New Saints put in a fine display north of the border to see off table-topping Scottish third tier outfit Falkirk 1-0 on Saturday to reach the SPFL Trust Trophy final next month.

Harrison revealed his pride in his players, but was left unhappy about Cymru Premier scheduling this week, with leaders TNS in home action against Newtown tomorrow night and on the road at Bala on Friday night.

And the Saints boss wanted more consideration. He said: “We’d like a bit of help from our FA, we’re representing them, Wales and the Welsh Premier League and they haven’t helped us out by giving us games on Tuesday and Friday.

“It’s a little bit disappointing to say the least and you’d like to think they’ll learn from that. They are all for ‘Together Stronger’ but it hasn’t really proved that on this occasion.”

Brad Young netted the first-half winner for the visitors, who will face Scottish second tier side Airdrieonians on the weekend of March 23.

Harrison said: “They’re a very good team on a fantastic run with lots of momentum and lots of confidence, we were put under a lot of pressure for 20 minutes and the last 10, but apart from that we controlled the game really well.

“Everyone defended magnificently in the last 10 or 15 minutes, we were resolute and thoroughly deserved the win.

“The togetherness and wanting to do well for their team-mates, encouragement and driving each other on showed what we’re about.”