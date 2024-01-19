The New Saints aiming to sink the Swans and claim cup glory

Saints, who are 15 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, play against the Championship club’s under-21 side at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park tomorrow (5.30pm).

It’s the first time Saints have featured in the competition’s final – the Welsh League Cup – since beating Cardiff Metropolitan University in the 2018 final.

Saints head coach Craig Harrision said: “We’d imagine they’re going to be how Swansea City Academy, under-21s, youth team, whatever you want to call it, are going to be.

“They’re going to be technical, they’re going to want to pass through the thirds, they’re going to want to keep possession. Obviously, Swansea have got a long tradition of playing very good football.

“A lot of academies, Championship and upwards, want to play football, and we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something that we’re certainly looking forward to.

“It’s a cup we’ve not won for a while and, yes, whoever it will be in the final – but it’s going to be nice to have a game against Swansea.”

Saints booked their place in the final with a 2-0 victory at lower division Guilsfield in the semi-final earlier this month.

The Park Hall side got the better of Connah’s Quay Nomads, Porthmadog and Gresford Athletic in the competition’s earlier rounds.

The Swans progressed to the final by beating Cardiff Met on penalties in the semi-final.