TNS Declan McManus seals victory over Newtown with a stunning strike

Brad Young and Jordan Williams were also on target as Saints – 15 points clear at the top of the table – ended the first phase of the league season with an unbeaten record of 20 wins and two draws.

Craig Harrison’s side will take a break from their league campaign this weekend as they prepare to face Swansea City in the Nathaniel MG Cup final at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park on Saturday.

Saints had to be patient before they made the breakthrough against Newtown in the 37th minute of Saturday’s Park Hall match.

Young, the former Aston Villa striker, received a pass from Ryan Brobbel outside the penalty area and drilled a powerful shot from 20 yards past goalkeeper Andy Wycherley for his 15th league goal of the season.

Newtown equalised early in the second half as Jason Oswell headed home.

Saints regained the lead on the hour when Williams, having scored both goals in the midweek Nathaniel MG Cup semi-final win at Guilsfield, found the net again.

Williams just beat goalkeeper Wycherley to a fine pass lifted into the penalty area from Danny Redmond to restore the home side’s advantage.

Saints saved the best to last with goal number three for the table-toppers arriving six minutes from time thanks to a wonderful strike from substitute McManus.

Having been given the ball just inside the Newtown half, McManus showed excellent vision to spot the goalkeeper off his line and send a stunning long-range effort into the net to complete another good day’s work for Saints.

TNS: Roberts, Daniels, D. Davies, Pask, Marriott, Holden (Cieslewicz), Smith, Redmond, J. Williams, Young (McManus), Brobbel. Unused subs: Routledge, Hudson, Harlock, Jones, Thompson.