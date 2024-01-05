Craig Harrison hails TNS players for dominant position

Saints are 12 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier and also have a game in hand on second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads. They further strengthened their position as clear leaders with an excellent 4-0 win at Nomads last Sunday.

Saints go into tomorrow’s home match against Cardiff Metropolitan University (2.30pm) unbeaten in their last 29 games in all competitions. Their league record now reads 18 wins and two draws from 20 games.

Barry Town United, who drew 2-2 in Oswestry in August, and Bala Town – the teams played out a goalless draw in September – are the only sides to have taken points off them. Reflecting on the position in which Saints find themselves, head coach Harrison said: “It’s a great position for us to be in. We’ve obviously worked very hard and we’re on a fantastic run at this moment in time.

“Huge credit’s got to go to all the players.

“All the players that play, all the players that have supported and might not have not played as much as what they want to, but play their part in training every single day in pushing people, so, yes, we can’t complain.

“I think really since the Barry result where we drew 2-2 with two goals (conceded) in injury time of the game, we’ve really stepped up since then and put a fantastic run together.

“We’ve played some great football - and I think no better than on Sunday.”

Cardiff Met head to Oswestry fifth in the JD Cymru Premier.

Meanwhile, Saints will now travel to Guilsfield in the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup next Tuesday, January 9 (7.45pm).

The game was rearranged after being postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch three days ago.