The New Saints take in villagers Guilsfield for place in League Cup Final

Saints prepared for this evening’s semi-final in style by moving 12 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier with a 4-0 win at second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads on Sunday. It sets them up nicely for the game against a Guilsfield side currently eighth in the JD Cymru North table.

Guilsfield have enjoyed an impressive run to the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup – the Welsh League Cup – with victories over Caersws, Newtown, Bala Town and Prestatyn Town.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We’ve got a very, very, very important cup semi-final on Wednesday that we desperately want to win.

“It’s the next game, it’s the most important game. We want to get to a League Cup final. We’ve got Guilsfield standing in our way, which won’t be easy whatsoever.

“They’ve done fantastic to get to where they are and they’ll be thinking they’re one step away from a League Cup final.

“We’ll make sure that we turn up, make sure we prepare properly.”

Harrison was pleased with his side’s performance as they further strengthened their position as league leaders on New Year’s Eve.

Brad Young netted twice against Nomads as he was joined on the scoresheet by Josh Pask and Ryan Brobbel.

“I thought that the players were fantastic,” added Harrison. “A huge amount of credit has got to go to the players the way they applied themselves.

“We get some really good plaudits for our forward play and the goals we score and our attacking play, but I thought from an organisation point of view the players carried out the game plan to the letter.”