TNS win 13 in a row in league

Captain Chris Marriott fired home the winner from outside the penalty area nine minutes from time to leave TNS nine points clear at the summit with a game in hand.

Caernarfon had taken the lead in the 13th minute though – Ben Wynne headed home a corner after Connor Roberts had denied Adam Davies with a fine save.

Boss Craig Harrison had dispatched all his available substitutes on to the pitch by the time they levelled in the 78th minute when Jordan Williams raced in behind the defence to score.

And the points belonged to them three minutes later when Marriott drilled home.