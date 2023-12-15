Craig Harrison calling for The New Saints to stay focused at top

Saints go into the match six points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table, with the Park Hall side also having two games in hand.

Confidence within the TNS squad is high with Saints currently unbeaten in their last 25 matches in all competitions.

But head coach Craig Harrison stressed TNS have “to make sure we are not complacent” as they get ready to host seventh-placed Penybont. TNS were 4-1 winners when they faced Penybont in South Wales earlier this season, with Brad Young and Ryan Brobbel both scoring twice.

Harrison said: “Winning football games breeds confidence, doesn’t it, and working hard in training and having good organisation and winning games, breeds confidence, but not over confidence.

“We speak about it all the time, I speak about it all the time, all that’s gone, them 25 games previous, all gone. They mean nothing at this moment in time.

“The next one is Penybont at home and that’s the most important one.

“They’re a good team. They haven’t quite hit the heights yet what they had last season, but obviously they’ve got a good manager, they’ve got some good players.

“No doubt they’ll be saying, I would imagine, there’s no better place to start a good run from is Park Hall with TNS away.

“We’ve got to make sure we are not complacent, we’re ready, we’re prepared properly, and make sure we perform on the day.”

Saints have been drawn away to Briton Ferry Llansawel, currently second in the JD Cymru South, in the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup in February.

Saints, the holders, booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a 3-0 win at Carmarthen Town last weekend.