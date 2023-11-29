TNS fight back for another win
The New Saints continued their march towards another Cymru Premier title – but had to do it the hard way at Aberystwyth Town.
Louis Bradford headed home for the hosts inside four minutes, but TNS fought back when Danny Davies levelled with a long-range effort six minutes into first-half stoppage time.
And Brad Young made it 2-1 from the penalty spot before Josh Daniels headed home a third from Chris Marriott’s corner.
In EFL League Two, Wrexham conceded a 2-0 lead at Harrogate Town, eventually settling for a point.
Andy Cannon scored his first competitive goal for the Red Dragons before Elliot Lee made it 2-0 shortly after.
However, Dean Cornelius and Warren Burrell netted either side of the interval for the hosts.