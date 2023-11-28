TNS back in Cymru League action after long rest since superb SPFL Trophy win

Saints, nine points clear at the top of the table, resume their JD Cymru Premier campaign with a trip to Aberystwyth Town, the division’s bottom team, tonight (8pm).

It’s the Park Hall club’s first match since turning on the style to beat Scottish Championship club Arbroath 4-1 in the SPFL Trust quarter-finals on November 18.

That result extended the unbeaten run enjoyed by Saints in all competitions to 23 matches.

Their last defeat was a 3-2 reverse against Swift Hesperange in Luxembourg on August 1 when they were knocked out of the Europa League. Harrison said: “It’s been a great reaction because we probably thought we should have done maybe a little bit better with different circumstances against Swift.

“Obviously, we had a few injuries to senior players etcetera, but we thought it was possibly maybe an opportunity that was missed at the time.

“But the reaction of the players, from a domestic point of view and from a Challenge Cup point of view as well, has been excellent. I can’t fault them.”

Aberystwyth, tonight’s hosts, have won three, drawn two and lost 11 of their 16 league games so far this season.

Saints were 6-0 winners, with midfielder Jake Canavan scoring twice, when the teams last met in the league at Park Hall on September 1.