TNS boss Craig Harrison says win over Arbroath best since he returned

TNS advanced past the Scottish Championship outfit in the SPFL Trust Trophy to set up a February semi-final away to Falkirk.

And Harrison – who has won 15 trophies in charge of the Saints – could only praise his side’s display.

“We were as good as we’ve been since I’ve been here the second time,” he said. “I was really pleased with our discipline and how we competed because Arbroath are a very physical team.

“We had done our homework, we went to watch them twice, so we knew we were going to have to compete in that way and it was going to be a really physical game.

“Once we got to grips with that, I thought we passed the ball well, made some good decisions and created some good opportunities.”