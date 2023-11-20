Brad Young’s double helps fire TNS into SPFL Trophy last four

It’s the third time the Saints have reached the last four of the competition.

The JD Cymru Premier leaders will now travel to Falkirk - 4-2 winners against Dundee United in the quarter-finals - in early February.

Jay Bird gave Arbroath an early lead at Park Hall on Saturday, but goals from Ben Clark and Young had Saints in front by half-time.

Adrian Cieslewicz and Young, with his second goal of the afternoon, both struck in the last 10 minutes to complete an excellent day for the Saints against a side from Scotland’s second tier.

Arbroath are the third Scottish side to be knocked out of the competition by Saints this season following victories in the earlier rounds against Hibernian’s B team and East Fife.

Arbroath started brightly and TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts made two early saves. But the visitors made the breakthrough in the ninth minute as Bird finished well.

Saints pulled level in the 27th minute as Clark ran on to a back heel from Young before beating goalkeeper Derek Gaston.

Young completed the turnaround 10 minutes later with a fine effort to the far corner of the net.

Jordan Williams then struck the crossbar as Saints went close to adding to their advantage before the break.

Saints increased their lead to 3-1 in the 80th minute as substitute Cieslewicz, set up by Ryan Brobbel, found the top corner of the net.

It got even better for Saints five minutes from time as Young scored his second goal of the game after good work from Williams.

Saints are next in action when they resume their league campaign with a trip to Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday, November 28.

TNS: Roberts, Daniels, Astles, Hudson, Redmond, Clark (Cieslewicz), Smith, Holden (D. Davies), J. Williams, Young, Brobbel. Subs not used: Pask, Marriott, Routledge, D. Williams, Baker, Dafydd, Thompson.