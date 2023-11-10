TNS wary of a Welsh Cup shock against the in-form Trethomas Bluebirds

The in-form Bluebirds travel to Park Hall as leaders of the Floodlighting & Electrical Ardal South East League, the regionalised third tier of Welsh football, having won all nine of their league fixtures this season.

Saints go into the tie nine points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier after extending their advantage as leaders with a 2-0 win at Newtown last weekend.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison, whose consistent side beat Ruthin Town 5-0 in the last round of the Welsh Cup, said ‘confidence will be high’ for Trethomas Bluebirds ahead of their trip to Oswestry.

“They’ve obviously been flying in their league,” said Harrison. “They’ve won every game, they’ve not been beat. They’ve not even drawn a game.

“I think they’ve won nine out nine, or 10 out of 10, so they’re on the crest of a wave and their confidence will be high, so we’ve got to make sure we do our due diligence properly and we have done.

“I’ve spoke to a lot of people and we’ve managed to get some footage to look at, and taken them 100 per cent seriously, because that’s the way we are, professional. We won’t underestimate anybody and, obviously, we’re the holders of the cup and we want to get as far as possible, if not win, all four competitions we’re involved in still.”

Harrison stressed the attitude of his side has to be right: “If we’re not right, if our attitude’s not right, if we don’t approach the game in the right way, then it’s always going to a tough game, whoever you play against,” he added. “And certainly they’ve got nothing to lose. They can come and enjoy it, have a go, and see what happens.

“Everyone will expect us to win comfortably, but that always doesn’t happen, especially if your attitude’s not right and your commitment levels, and your preparation, etcetera, etcetera.

“If you’re not going into it with the right mindset then we’ve seen it before. We saw it at the weekend in the English FA Cup.

“I think Cray drew with Charlton Athletic at Charlton, so there’s no bigger comparison than there. Two teams at opposite ends of the scale almost, and it happens, so we’ve got to make sure that we look after ourselves, which we have done.”