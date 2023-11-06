The New Saints nine points clear at top after win at Newtown

Saturday’s result, coupled with second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads losing 3-1 at Cardiff Met, allowed Saints to further strengthen their position as league leaders.

The unbeaten Saints were made to work hard for their latest win - a 13th victory from 15 league matches this season - and the first half at Latham Park ended goalless.

Newtown goalkeeper Andy Wycherley produced a good save to deny Clark in the early stages, but there were few clear opportunities at either end during the opening 45 minutes.

Saints pushed for a breakthrough after the restart and Ryan Brobbel went close when his effort from the edge of the penalty area hit the crossbar.

The visitors took the lead in the 61st minute as Daniels, the former Shrewsbury Town player, found the net with a powerful strike from just inside the penalty area after his initial effort had been blocked. TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts saved a Shane Sutton shot as the match moved into the final 10 minutes.

Saints doubled their advantage in stoppage time, and in some style, as Clark collected the ball outside the penalty area and curled home an excellent effort.

TNS will not return to league action until November 28 when they head to Aberystwyth.

They have cup matches at home against Trethomas Bluebirds and Arbroath in the JD Welsh Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy respectively on the next two Saturdays.

TNS: Roberts, Daniels, Hudson, Astles, Redmond, Holden (Baker), Smith, Clark, Brobbel, J. Williams, Cieslewicz (D. Davies). Subs not used: Pask, D. Williams, Brennan, Dafydd, Thompson.