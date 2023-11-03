The New Saints are aiming to end hectic schedule in positive fashion

Saints extended their lead over second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table after scoring five second-half goals to emerge 6-1 winners over Colwyn Bay at Park Hall on Tuesday night, writes Stuart Dunn.

TNS have now scored an impressive 51 goals and conceded just 11 in their 14 league games this season, winning 12 and drawing twice.

Saints are now unbeaten in their last 20 matches in all competitions as they continue to be so consistent.

“I’m really pleased, obviously,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison.

“We’ve had a really hectic schedule. We’ve got another game on Saturday and then we’ve got three weeks of no midweek games.”

Looking ahead to the weekend and preparing to face Newtown, Harrison added: “We’ll go and try and win that game, and it will be the end of a really heavy schedule for the boys.

“To be fair, they’ve been fantastic. Training’s been really good, lads have been good. They’ve been going again and again and again.”

Danny Redmond, one of the TNS goalscorers in midweek against Colwyn Bay, said: “You have to grind teams down at times because they come here and they sit in and make it hard.

“Colwyn Bay did that, but thankfully we scored second half early and it opens the door then.”

Third-placed Newtown, tomorrow’s next opponents for TNS at Latham Park, have won seven, drawn two and lost four of their 13 league games this season.

They sit third in the standings having played game less than Saints, but are 15 points behind.