Super TNS hit six of the best

Jordan Williams opened the scoring for Saints after 14 minutes before Bay levelled just after the half-hour when Sam Turner capitalised on a mistake at the back.

It remained level at the break but the second half was all one-way traffic.

Adrian Cieslewicz put Saints ahead on 51 minutes before Brad Young made it 3-1 minutes later.

Williams got his second just after the hour mark and Ryan Brobbel made it five for the hosts after 68 minutes.

The result was already well beyond any doubt but Saints continued to turn the screw and made it six late in the game when Danny Redmond completed the rout.

Saints travel to third-placed Newtown on Saturday looking to extend their lead at the top.