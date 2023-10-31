The New Saints aiming to extend their lead at top of Cymru Premier

The New Saints (TNS/Brian Jones)

Saints are currently three points clear, having played one game fewer than second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Craig Harrison’s table-toppers remain unbeaten in the league this season with a record of 11 wins and two draws from their 13 matches.

Their latest victory was a 2-0 home win over Bala Town at Park Hall on Saturday.

Saints were made to work hard for the points when they travelled to Colwyn Bay, tonight’s opponents, earlier in the season.

Adrian Cieslewicz scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Saints emerged 1-0 winners against a Colwyn Bay side currently second-bottom in the league table.

TNS midfielder Ben Clark, who scored a fine opening goal in the weekend victory over Bala, said: “We always think about the next game and obviously Colwyn Bay will be a tough game.

“We found it tough at their place and we know they’re going to come with a game plan, and we’ve got to adapt to that and pick up three points.”