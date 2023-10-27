Notification Settings

Craig Harrison thrilled to have TNS fighting on four fronts

By Russell Youll

Craig Harrison is pleased The New Saints continue to challenge in four competitions as they prepare to resume their JD Cymru Premier campaign at home to Bala Town tomorrow (5.15pm).

TNS boss Craig Harrison

Saints, three points clear with a game in hand at the top of the table, have advanced in three cup competitions in recent weeks.

Their latest win, a 9-0 success over Gresford Athletic under the Park Hall lights on Tuesday, saw TNS book a place in the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The victory followed recent progress to the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy – Saints will host Scottish club Arbroath in the last eight on November 18 – as well as securing a place in round three of the JD Welsh Cup.

“It’s fantastic,” said TNS head coach Harrison. “It’s been a really good few weeks, certainly in the cup competitions, and obviously the league as well. It’s important that we want to go as far as we can in all competitions. We’d like to win all competitions and that’s the standards that are set by myself and the rest of the staff, and the players as well. They want to get as far as they can, and everyone loves winning trophies.

“Obviously, we don’t want to talk too soon. We’ve got ourselves to the semi-final of the League Cup, the next round of the Welsh Cup and then the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup. It’s really important that we are fighting on all fronts for as long as possible.”

Bala, tomorrow’s visitors to Park Hall, are currently fifth in the table, 12 points behind Saints, having played a game more.

The teams played out a 0-0 draw when they met at Maes Tegid in September, one of only two league games the unbeaten Saints have not won this season.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

