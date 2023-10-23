Notification Settings

More to come from TNS striker Brad Young insists Craig Harrison

By George Bennett

Craig Harrison says Brad Young will only get better following his hat-trick in The New Saints’ 6-2 Cymru Premier victory at Barry Town United.

Ex-Villa striker Brad Young is firing at TNS

The ex-Villa striker has scored nine goals in 10 matches since arriving at TNS in the summer.

Daniel Davies and Josh Daniels also got on the scoresheet, whilse Troy Greening put through his own net.

Oliver Hulbert scored twice for Barry, but TNS boss Harrison was full of praise for the in-form Young.

“We all know how good Brad is. He has come in without a pre-season,” Harrison said.

“He has not had any team conditioning. So, really this has been his pre-season.

“Then to also get the goals that he has got, and the goals that he’s scored, he has done really well. He is someone that is only going to get better.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

