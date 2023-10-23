More to come from TNS striker Brad Young insists Craig Harrison

Ex-Villa striker Brad Young is firing at TNS

The ex-Villa striker has scored nine goals in 10 matches since arriving at TNS in the summer.

Daniel Davies and Josh Daniels also got on the scoresheet, whilse Troy Greening put through his own net.

Oliver Hulbert scored twice for Barry, but TNS boss Harrison was full of praise for the in-form Young.

“We all know how good Brad is. He has come in without a pre-season,” Harrison said.

“He has not had any team conditioning. So, really this has been his pre-season.