Hat-trick hero Brad goes from a Villan to a Saint at TNS

TNS striker Brad Young

It was business as usual for the unbeaten Saints as they sealed a 10th win from 12 league games this season to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Danny Davies, Josh Daniels and Ryan Brobbel were also on target as TNS remain three points clear, with a game in hand, of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Saints took the lead in the 19th minute with a stunning individual effort from Young, the former Aston Villa striker who joined the club earlier this season. After Saints cleared a corner, Young ran from inside his own half, racing clear of a number of home players, before finishing clinically when he found himself one on one with the keeper.

Barry, who scored two late goals to draw 2-2 with Saints in Oswestry in August, pulled level just past the hour via an Ollie Hulbert header.

But Saints responded positively and were back in front just three minutes later as Davies flicked home a header from Brobbel’s free kick from the left. Craig Harrison’s side extended their advantage to 3-1 in the 73rd minute with Young on target from close range after another good team move.

Daniels, the former Shrewsbury Town player, was next to score, turning home Chris Marriott’s corner at the back post, and Brobbel quickly made it five when he converted a cross from Adrian Cieslewicz.

Young completed his hat-trick with another composed finish three minutes from time.

Hulbert pulled a late goal back for the hosts in stoppage time, his second of the game, but Saints had already done more than enough to register another victory.

Saints take on Gresford Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup at Park Hall tomorrow night.