The New Saints turn their attention back to Cymru Premier race

The New Saints won in the Welsh Cup in mid week (TNS/Brian Jones)

Craig Harrison’s consistent side maintained their winning habit in the past week by progressing in two cup competitions.

Having got the better of Scottish club East Fife on penalties after a 2-2 Park Hall draw in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend, Saints followed it up with a 5-0 Welsh Cup victory at lower division Ruthin Town on Wednesday.

Striker Gwion Daffyd led the way with a hat-trick on a night that Saints made nine changes to their side.

Reflecting on Dafydd’s contribution in finding the net three times, TNS assistant manager Chris Seargeant said: “That’s what he does, isn’t it? He could have got a couple more. He’ll be gutted he hasn’t scored five or six, but that’s what he’s all about.

“He’s in the right place at the right time and more often than not he sticks them away. He’s top drawer in front of goal.”

Barry Town United, tomorrow’s hosts, are currently 10th in the table.

They scored two late goals to pick up a point from a 2-2 draw against Saints in Oswestry when the teams last met in August. That’s one of only two games in which Saints, who remain unbeaten 11 league games into the season, have dropped points so far this campaign.