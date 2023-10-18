Notification Settings

Craig Harrison wants to see TNS marching on in cups

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints begin their defence of the JD Welsh Cup with a second round trip to lower division Ruthin Town tonight (7.45pm).

Craig Harrison gives out orders Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB123-2023
Saints enjoyed progress in another cup competition, the SPFL Trust Trophy, when they beat Scottish club East Fife on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Park Hall on Saturday.

Now Craig Harrison and his side, the JD Cymru Premier leaders, will be attempting to advance in the Welsh Cup.

“We want to be in all competitions right to the very end, if not win them if we can,” said head coach Harrison.

“The Scottish Challenge Cup is a prestigious cup and we’re very proud to represent Wales in that.

“Obviously, we were pleased to go through to the quarter-finals and we’re looking forward to the draw on Thursday.

“We revert back to domestic competition and the Welsh Cup is a prestigious tournament as well which we will do everything to try and win.

“Obviously, we’re the holders from last year. We’ve got a really strong record over the last few years with it. I’ve won it quite a few times myself and understand that obviously the league is the bread and butter for ourselves, but secondly the Welsh Cup it’s something that everyone at the club, all the players, all the staff, all the fans, want to do as well as what we can and hopefully try to finish that at the end of the season with a day out at the cup final.”

Harrison revealed that Chris Seargeant, the TNS assistant manager, watched JD Cymru North club Ruthin play last Friday.

Harrison added: “We’ve looked at them and we’ll obviously treat them with the respect that they’re due, and know that if we don’t turn up it will be a tough game. I’m sure they’ll be well and truly up for it.

“We know in the recent past, the first round last year against Chirk, we went through on penalties, so it’s something that we don’t really want to be repeating.

“We want to try to get through in the 90 minutes and get through to another stage of another really big cup.”

