The New Saints prove to be spot-on as they progress in SPFL Trust Trophy

Connor Roberts pulls off a save in the penalty shoot-out win (Brian Jones/TNS)

The teams were level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes at Park Hall, with Saints eventually progressing 5-4 on spot-kicks.

The first nine penalties were converted, with Adrian Cieslewicz, Rory Holden, Ryan Brobbel, Brad Young and Jon Routledge all on target for Saints.

Home goalkeeper Connor Roberts then saved Kieran Mitchell’s penalty to send Saints, the JD Cymru Premier leaders, through to the last eight of the competition.

Saints started Saturday’s fourth round tie brightly and Leo Smith came close to an early breakthrough when his effort from the edge of the penalty area struck a post.

The hosts moved ahead in the 14th minute, with Young following up to score after visiting goalkeeper Allan Fleming had initially kept out a powerful Brobbel shot.

East Fife equalised in the 35th minute as Alan Trouten put away the rebound after his penalty had been well kept out by goalkeeper Roberts, the spot-kick awarded following a challenge Nathan Austin.

The visitors took the lead on the hour, with Connor McManus firing in the rebound after Roberts had denied Austin.

Saints pushed for an equaliser and it arrived 14 minutes from time, with Brobbel scoring from the penalty spot after a handball.

Then came the dramatic finale as Saints, who got the better of Hibernian’s B team 3-0 in Edinburgh in the previous round, kept their cool from the penalty spot to ensure progress.

Saints return to action with a JD Welsh Cup second round trip to Ruthin Town on Wednesday (7.45pm).