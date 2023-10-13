TNS boss Craig Harrison wary of raiding East Fife in Trust Trophy

Craig Harrison gives out orders (Picture by Phil Blagg Photography)

Saints, who are four points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, face East Fife in the fourth round of the competition at Park Hall tomorrow (5.15pm).

Saints were 3-0 winners against Hibernian’s B team in Edinburgh in the last round last month. East Fife make the long trip to Oswestry currently in eighth position in the 10-team Scottish League Two.

TNS head coach Harrison took the chance to head to Scotland recently to watch East Fife in action as part of his preparations for tomorrow’s tie.

He travelled north the day after Saints won 5-1 at Cardiff Metropolitan University and saw East Fife play out a 2-2 draw at Spartans.

“Obviously, we’re not going to take anything for granted – far from it,” said Harrison. “We don’t do that in general. We’ll give respect to every team we play, do our due diligence.

“I travelled up there the day after we travelled down to Cardiff on the Friday night, so it would have been quite easy for me not to go and sat at home and then watched all the Wyscout clips, but I think it’s important. We’ve done all we can, we know all we know, and we’re preparing as usual. Whether it was a European game, a (Nathaniel) MG Cup game, a Welsh Cup game or a domestic league game, we’re taking it at serious as what we can because it’s the next game, so it’s the most important one.”

Elsewhere, Newtown teenager Arnie Roberts has made Cymru Premier history after he became the youngster player to appear in the league.