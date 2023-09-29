TNS' Ben Clark has got the taste for goals and is hungry for more

Ben Clark

Midfielder Clark marked his return to the TNS starting XI by scoring the equaliser as Craig Harrison’s side overturned a half-time deficit to run out 3-1 winners at Caernarfon Town on Tuesday night. It was the midfielder’s third league goal of the season and his fifth in all competitions.

Clark said: “Last season I think I got 11 league goals, so I’m hoping to beat that this year, and hopefully the run continues.”

Head coach Harrison has a strong squad from which to select, with plenty of competition for places.

Clark added: “It’s a very good standard and the squad’s very good, so obviously when you get your chance you’ve got to take it, otherwise you’ll be out of the team.”

Tomorrow’s match against Pontypridd, currently eighth in the table, is the eighth league and cup fixture of a busy September for Saints.

A late goal from Dan Williams gave Saints a 1-0 victory when the teams met in the league at Pontypridd in August.

Meanwhile, dates have been set for three cup matches for Saints next month.

TNS will host Scottish League Two side East Fife in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday, October 14 (5.15pm).