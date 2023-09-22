The New Saints will need to be at their best to pass University test

The New Saints manager Craig Harrison

Saints head to South Wales looking to extend an unbeaten league record this season of five wins and two draws from their opening seven games.

Cardiff Met are currently sixth in the table, six points adrift of the Park Hall side. Saints will need no reminding that the only league match they lost last season, as they finished well clear as champions, was a 3-2 defeat at Cardiff Met.

Head coach Craig Harrison was pleased to see Saints book their place in the quarter-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup with a 4-1 victory over Porthmadog on Tuesday night.

Harrison took the chance to rotate his squad with Saints having a busy schedule of playing eight fixtures in all competitions during September.

He was particularly pleased to give first-team experience to a number of the club’s younger players.

Harrison said: “The main thing is we want to win every competition. We went through and we’ve got an opportunity to get minutes into players who hadn’t played, or hadn’t played many minutes. I was really pleased for Tom Jones, really pleased for Gwion Dafydd, really pleased for Reece Thompson, really pleased for Owen Davies.

“It’s another game Jake Canavan’s played. We’ve got to remember he’s only young still, so you look at all them, the younger players, and we’ve got five or six on the pitch in the end there that have come through the academy, so it’s a good night all round.”