TNS relishing busy month on the pitch

TNS in action

This evening’s third-round tie at home to lower division Porthmadog (7.45pm) is the fifth of eight league and cup fixtures scheduled for Saints during September.

Porthmadog are currently 11th in the JD Cymru North table ahead of their trip to Park Hall to face the JD Cymru Premier leaders. Reflecting on this month’s run of midweek games, Seargeant – stressing the importance of TNS rotating the squad – said: “We’re enjoying it. It gets lots of minutes into lots of players, keeps people happy.

“It’s recovery and then game prep. It’s what all the players want to do, play games.

“It tests ourselves as well in terms of rotating the squad and adapting to each game as it comes, so, no, it’s been enjoyable.

“Yes, looking forward to Tuesday and I think it gives us a little opportunity, without taking anyone lightly, to rotate a little bit again.

“We’ve got some good young players in there as well to put in maybe.”