Ryan Brobbel delighted with TNS impact

The New Saints Ryan Brobbel (right)

The forward netted three times for TNS as they beat Haverfordwest County 5-1 at Park Hall as they bounced back from a goalless draw against Bala in midweek in emphatic style.

He said: “I managed to get some minutes against Bala, a few more than I expected in midweek.

“I got a bit more time again at the weekend, and to come on an impact the game as I did is what I am looking to do.

“To get three goals is always nice. You can’t complain when you only play 25 minutes of the game to get three goals. It helped the team to settle the nerves again.