Ryan Brobbel delighted with TNS impact

By Ollie WestburyThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

Ryan Brobbel was delighted with his impact for The New Saints at the weekend – scoring a nine-minute hat-trick after coming on as a substitute.

The New Saints Ryan Brobbel (right)
The forward netted three times for TNS as they beat Haverfordwest County 5-1 at Park Hall as they bounced back from a goalless draw against Bala in midweek in emphatic style.

He said: “I managed to get some minutes against Bala, a few more than I expected in midweek.

“I got a bit more time again at the weekend, and to come on an impact the game as I did is what I am looking to do.

“To get three goals is always nice. You can’t complain when you only play 25 minutes of the game to get three goals. It helped the team to settle the nerves again.

“It was a positive to have a game so close to the game in midweek and to score some goals as well after not scoring the other day.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

