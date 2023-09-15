TNS are quickly back in action at home to Haverfordwest County

The New Saints manager Craig Harrison

Leaders Saints are two points clear at the top of the table after winning four and drawing two of their opening six league matches this season.

Haverfordwest, this weekend’s opponents, head to Oswestry in ninth position, with one win from their first six league games of the campaign.

Reflecting on Wednesday’s draw with Bala, TNS captain Chris Marriott said: “We didn’t have any great chances, did we, but we did have most of the possession.

“Obviously, if anyone was going to win, it would have been us. I thought we were always pressing for the game and had most of the possession, but I thought probably a little bit more quality was needed from all of us.”

Marriott added Saints were “disappointed” come the final whistle: “We’re TNS,” he said. “We want to win every single game, home or away, whoever it’s against, so two points dropped.

“But a clean sheet and I don’t think they’ve created any chances have they, which is a positive, but we’ll just move on now to Saturday.”

Saints, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to East Fife, currently bottom of Scottish League Two five games into the season, in the fourth round of the SPFL Trophy next month.

Saints booked their place in the last 16 of the competition with a 3-0 victory over Hibernian’s B team in Edinburgh last Friday night.