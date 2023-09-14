The New Saints draw to extend their lead at the top

TNS manager Craig Harrison was sent off

The result means both teams remain unbeaten in the league in the early weeks of the season, with Saints winning four and now drawing two of their opening six league fixtures, while third-placed Bala’s record is three victories and three draws. There were few chances at either end in the early stages, with Josh Daniels the first to go close with an 18th minute header just off target. Jordan Williams then fired wide for the visitors, before Ryan Brobbel’s effort was gathered by Bala goalkeeper Kelland Absalom.

Bala were first to threaten in the second half as visiting goalkeeper Connor Roberts produced a fine save to deny George Newell.

Both teams were then reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute as Bala’s Ollie Shannon and TNS winger Adrian Cieslewicz were sent off, with red cards also shown to Saints head coach Craig Harrison and Bala coach Ryan Valentine as tempers briefly boiled over.

Williams curled an effort just wide for Saints before Brobbel went even closer when he struck the crossbar as the Park Hall side pushed for a breakthrough.

Absalom was called into action to keep out a header from visiting defender Ryan Astles, with Brad Young also testing the goalkeeper.

Saints are next in action when they host Haverfordwest County on Saturday (2.30pm).