The New Saints pleased to be able to call upon Brad Young quality

TNS signed Brad Young following his departure from Aston Villa

Young, the former Villa striker, quickly made an impact after being handed his TNS debut in Friday’s 3-0 win over Hibernian’s B team in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Introduced as a half-time substitute at the Meadowbank Stadium, Young soon opened his goal account for Saints as he completed the scoring in their comfortable victory in Edinburgh.

“I think he took the kick off and then I think that was his next touch,” said Seargeant, assistant to the Park Hall club’s head coach Craig Harrison. “We know what Brad’s about. When you watch it back, I think the movement’s frightening. It’s a great ball in and it’s a great first-time finish, that’s what he’s all about.

“We’re going to be a little bit patient with him game time wise because he hasn’t done a lot over the summer.

“He’s not had regular football for the last three, four months since leaving Villa, so we’ll have to be careful with him and look after him, and that’s why because he’s got that quality and knows how to score goals.”

Saints have enjoyed a good start to the defence of their JD Cymru Premier title, with four wins and a draw from their opening five league games taking them to the top of the early table.

Their most league match saw them beat Aberystwyth Town, the division’s bottom side, 6-0 in Oswestry.

Bala, their hosts at Maes Tegid this evening, are currently fourth, two points behind Saints, after three wins and two draws from their first five league fixtures.

Just like Saints, Bala were also in in SPFL Trust Trophy action last weekend, losing 3-0 at home to Queen’s Park, who are third in the Scottish Championship.