TNS head north to tackle Hibs in the SPFL Trust Trophy

The New Saints manager Craig Harrison

The third-round tie takes place at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh (6pm).

Saints, who were knocked out of the competition by Dundee last season, are one of two JD Cymru Premier sides in this season’s Trophy, along with Bala Town, who have home advantage against Queen’s Park tomorrow. The competition also features Cliftonville and Coleraine from Northern Ireland together with a host of Scottish clubs.

Looking ahead to tonight’s match against the Hibs development squad, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “They’re going to be a good team – they’re young pros. They’ve got a lot of their lads involved with the first team.

“Looking again on Saturday, they beat Aberdeen, and they had three or four of their lads who have been playing in the B team that were on the bench for the first team, and they’ve had a few appearances off the bench.

“They’re going to be very good players, young, potential players, so it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be tough, but we’ll go up there in good form. We’ll go up there well prepared and ready to try and get through the tie.”

Saints may hand debuts to their two latest signings who joined the Park Hall club on deadline day.

Luke Brennan, a winger, has arrived on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season, while Saints have also added former Villa striker Brad Young to their squad.

Harrison added: “We were trying to get Brad done all week and we managed to get it done right at the last minute which was great.

“Obviously, Dec McManus has got an injury, so we’ve been looking for another striker anyway to strengthen the squad.

“Luke’s got great quality as well. He spent a lot of time at Blackburn and then moved on to Wigan.