TNS striker Adam Roscrow joins Welling United

By Jonny Drury

The New Saints striker Adam Roscrow has joined National League South outfit Welling United on a short term loan deal.

Adam Roscrow (Mike Sheridan)
The 28-year-old forward rose to prominence with Cardiff Met and performances for Wales C earned him a move to League Two AFC Wimbledon.

After a short spell at the Dons, Roscrow become TNS' record signing when he penned a three-and-a-half year deal in 2021.

However, he has played just a handful of games for the Saints and has spent two loan spells away from the club at Cardiff Met and Bala Town.

Now, after netting in the club's 2-2 draw with Barry Town United last week, Roscrow has joined the National League South outfit on loan until January.

