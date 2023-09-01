Notification Settings

TNS goal hero Cieslewicz wants more points on board

By Russell YoullThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

Adrian Cieslewicz, the midweek match-winner for The New Saints, insists their focus is firmly on themselves as they prepare to host Aberystwyth Town tonight (7.45pm).

Saints moved two points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier after Cieslewicz’s goal, a header early in the second half, proved enough to secure a 1-0 win at Colwyn Bay on Tuesday night.

The Oswestry side have taken 10 points from the first 12 available this season to open up an early advantage.

Cieslewicz said: “At the end of the day, we concentrate about ourselves, but there’s a little gap in there now, which is good early doors. But we just have to concentrate on ourselves, on the next game. It’s all about points on the board and you want to be on the top at the end of the season.

“It’s a long season. We just have to tick them off and hopefully on Friday we pick up another three points.”

Cieslewicz was pleased how Saints responded against Colwyn Bay following last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Barry Town United, a match in which the team from South Wales scored two late goals to leave the points shared.

“We did very well on Saturday, but at the end of the day it’s about points on the board,” added Cieslewicz. “It felt like a defeat that day, obviously dropping two points late on in the game, so it was important to bounce back, get back to winning ways and we done that – and we obviously move on to Friday now.”

Aberystwyth, tonight’s visitors to Park Hall, are bottom of the table four matches into the season and are yet to score a league goal.

Their one point in the early weeks of the campaign came from a 0-0 draw at Newtown last weekend.

Aberystwyth lost 1-0 at home to Pontypridd United on Tuesday night.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

