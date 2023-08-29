Craig Harrison is eager for TNS to bounce straight back

TNS manager Craig Harrison

Saints looked to be closing in on what would have been a third league win in a row to start the season after leading Barry Town United 2-0 going into the final five minutes of Saturday’s match at Park Hall.

But the South Wales club then hit back to earn a point from a 2-2 draw as they equalised six minutes into stoppage time to leave Saints frustrated.

Asked if he feels having another game so soon is a great opportunity for TNS to bounce back, head coach Harrison said: “Yes, definitely, without a doubt. That’s what we need.

“You ask anyone involved with football, when things haven’t went right, the way you want them to go, then, yes, you want a game straightaway to try and put some wrongs right.”

Harrison admitted that although his side picked up a point against Barry, it felt like a defeat.

“Yes, it does, without a shadow of a doubt it feels like a defeat,” he added. “It’s not an easy one to take, but we’ve got to get on with it and move on. We’ve got a game, Tuesday.”

Colwyn Bay, tonight’s hosts, are newly-promoted to the JD Cymru Premier, just like Barry, after being crowned Cymru North champions last season.

They have picked up one point from their opening three league games this season and lost 1-0 at Cardiff Met on Saturday after- noon.